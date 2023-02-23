Orlando Bloom says his relationship with Katy Perry can be “really, really, very challenging” as they work in different circles

Orlando Bloom spoke out about his relationship with Katy Perry, and it’s not all daisies and daffodils. The actor spoke about the difficulties he and his “baby mama and life partner” face.

“We’re in two very different pools,” Bloom told Flaunt. “Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands.”

Bloom added: “Sometimes things are really, really, really challenging. I won’t lie. “We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity, [but] I think we’re both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did, and there’s definitely never a dull moment.”

Bloom and Perry got engaged in February 2019 after dating for three years. They announced the birth of their daughter, Daisy Dove, in August 2020. Perry has previously spoken about her relationship with Bloom, which she has called “challenging.”

“It’s exhausting, but we really hold each other accountable,” Perry told Vogue in 2020. “I’ve never had a partner who was willing to go on an emotional and spiritual journey like Orlando. It’s challenging because you’re facing all the things you don’t like about yourself. It’s like a never-ending cleanse.”

Bloom returns to tv for Season 2 of Amazon Video’s “Carnival Row,” which aired on Friday. Meanwhile, Perry returned to Las Vegas last month for her “Katy Perry: Play” concert residency. While the couple’s success is obvious, Bloom still finds time to ponder life, the world, and, well, everything.

“I think we’re all just humans navigating,” he told Flaunt. “We have to learn to accept each other. And I think everybody’s fallible. Everybody’s flawed, and everybody’s just looking to improve. “I’m personally trying to evolve … attain enlightenment in this lifetime. I’m trying. I’ll keep trying. Here I am.”