Isabella Ladera says she will take legal action after private video leak involving ex Beéle

Venezuelan influencer Isabella Ladera is publicly accusing her ex-boyfriend, Colombian singer Beéle, of leaking a private sex video without her consent. In a powerful statement she posted Monday, Ladera said she plans to take legal action against the artist, whose real name is Brandon de Jesús López Orozco. She explained that she was speaking out not only for herself but for other women “who have been victims of a narcissist.”

“I am profoundly devastated. An intimate and private moment was leaked without my consent, an act that is one of the cruelest betrayals I’ve lived,” she wrote. “That video was only in the hands of two people: the other person and me.”

Ladera described López Orozco as someone who “lied to me from the start” and “never tried to protect me.” She alleged that he deliberately leaked the video while she was still working through her breakup with him this past July.

Isabella Ladera Says Singer Beéle Betrayed Her With Leaked Intimate Video (Getty)

So far, Beéle has not publicly responded to the accusation, and his representatives did not reply to Rolling Stone’s request for comment.

Ladera’s statement made clear how damaging the incident has been for her and her loved ones. “This act doesn’t just put my privacy at risk, it also goes against my dignity and has caused me immense pain to me and my family,” she wrote. “The worst part has been receiving hate and judgment while the real person responsible remains silent.”

Despite the emotional weight of her words, Ladera said she is determined not to let the betrayal define her. “I won’t allow this to destroy me,” she insisted. “I am not the first, nor the only one. I am not the one to be ashamed in this story. The shame falls on the person who betrayed. I am here, standing tall, and with my head held high. For me. For my family. And for all the women who have been victims of a narcissist.”

She ended her message with a vow to move forward while taking legal action. “I will not hide amid the online conversation,” she said. “My value is not defined by a video, nor the cruelty of others. My story does not end here.”

Her statement has already sparked conversations online about privacy, digital abuse, and accountability, especially for women who find themselves facing betrayal at such a public scale.