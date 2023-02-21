Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will only attend Coronation under one condition: ‘nothing has changed’

Today, we bring you an update on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s RSVP status for King Charles’s upcoming coronation, as part of the apparently never-ending royal dispute between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family.

The short version: It seems that Harry and Meghan are still indecisive about attending the celebrations (despite recent rumors suggesting they are “fully expected” to do so).

Yet, as you might expect, the world’s unnamed royal rumor mongers are suggesting that there’s a lot more to the matter than can ever be summarized in a short version. That brings us to the long version, which goes into why Harry and Meghan aren’t yet convinced about attending the coronation and what has to happen to convince them to say “yes” to the event.

It should come as no surprise that the Sussexes are apparently most concerned with protecting their family’s mental and emotional health. As a result, their hesitation to attend the coronation appears to be driven by fears that they will be exposed to a toxic environment if they consent to go.

According to The Sun, Harry and Meghan have made a “major stipulation” for going that they would not walk into a toxic situation.

“Harry has been very clear and his position hasn’t wavered,” a royal source (anonymous, ofc) told The Mirror of Harry’s feelings about attending his dad’s coronation festivities. “He isn’t going to come if he feels the atmosphere will be as toxic as it was during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and funeral. He’s said he wants to reconcile with his family and it’s their call, but so far nothing has changed.”

Even if they decide to go, Harry and Meghan aren’t expected to have official roles in the coronation (or even join the working members of the royal family for a Buckingham Palace balcony photo op), so they probably have some time to sort out their final RSVP status.

Even if the Sussexes opt to attend the coronation, insiders say they may be kept apart from Prince William and Kate Middleton for the duration of their stay because of the tension caused by some of Harry’s least flattering truth bombs about the Prince and Princess of Wales in his book, Spare. In other words, awkward if they go, and awkward if they skip.