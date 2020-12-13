8 Hairstyles to Try When Your Bangs Are Growing

Your initial attempt at hair bangs may have been successful. You simply love the look and people shower their attention and interest on you and your hair. However, the honeymoon period usually ends when these bangs start growing and reach for your eyes.

This is a very awkward period and you have no idea how to make them grow faster since you may be looking ridiculous with them falling over your eyes. There is no miracle solution to this and there is a general pattern for hair growth everyone follows.

However, what can actually be done is following some simple tricks and tips to contain or enhance those bangs. This does not just keep stray strands away but may also give you a new and suitable hairstyle to experiment.

Here are some hairstyles to try when your bangs are getting out of control.

1. The simplest trick is to pull your bangs back for as long as it would stretch and fix it with a clip. This style will make you look good when you sport a ponytail.

2. Create side bangs. Either pull the bangs to one side of your face and clip it in place or part the bangs; bring one portion to each side of your face and fix them.

3. Get a stylish headband and pull all of your bangs backward for a clean and neat appearance. This will save you from the hassle of fixing numerous clips.

4. If you have the time, wash your hair everyday (or at least your hair bangs), and blow dry. During the process, curl the bangs inwards. This will not just create a new hairstyle but will also prevent them from falling over your eyes.

5. If side or back sweeping of hair with clips does not work for you, try hair elastics. You can create sectioned styles with your hair and create an interesting look.

6. For slightly longer bangs, braiding will be an easy solution. They can be left as is after braiding or clipped to the side for rendering different looks. Besides securing your isolated strands, they give a very feminine and soft appearance effortlessly when you want to create one.

7. Pull your bangs at the back but not too tight and clip the ends to the rest of your hair in such a way that the front portion looks casually but elegantly puffed up. Certain face structures like that of Reese Witherspoon enhances with this hair trick.

8. Alternatively, hair sprays and hair gels that will keep your hair in place can also be used to do the job. Besides hair clips and hair elastics, bobby pins can be added to bangs to render a retro look.

Getting creative really helps as a solution for irritating bangs of awkward length. There are numerous ideas besides these you can come up with until your bangs grow out and merge with the rest of your hair.