The Jeffrey Epstein story just won’t fade. On Tuesday, the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform announced it had published a staggering 33,295 pages of documents related to the disgraced financier. But for two lawmakers leading the charge, that’s still not enough.

Republican Representative Thomas Massie and Democratic Representative Ro Khanna are doubling down on their demand for what they call “the full release of the Epstein files.” As Khanna put it, they’re fighting for “the full release of the Epstein files and justice for the survivors.”

The committee says the files came from the Department of Justice and were heavily redacted to protect victims’ identities and to remove explicit child sexual abuse material. Still, Massie and Khanna insist more records remain locked away. Their proposal would force Attorney General Pam Bondi to make public every unclassified Epstein file held by the Justice Department, including those at the FBI and in US attorneys’ offices.

To drive their point home, the two lawmakers were set to hold a press conference alongside survivors of Epstein’s abuse on Wednesday morning. It’s a clear signal that this fight is as much about visibility and justice for victims as it is about political accountability.

(Photo by Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Not everyone on Capitol Hill agrees with their approach. House Speaker Mike Johnson didn’t mince words when asked about the push. He said Massie’s petition was “inartfully drafted” and argued it failed to properly safeguard victims’ identities. Johnson also claimed the demand was unnecessary since the committee had already published tens of thousands of pages. “It’s superfluous at this point, and I think we’re achieving the desired end here,” Johnson told reporters, reported by NBC News.

The Oversight Committee’s work has gone beyond paperwork. Lawmakers subpoenaed the Justice Department and Epstein’s estate for additional files and even took a deposition from Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s longtime associate who is now serving a prison sentence for sex trafficking.

Back in July, the Justice Department and FBI released a memo claiming a thorough review of Epstein-related files turned up “no incriminating ‘client list’” and no evidence that Epstein blackmailed powerful figures. That statement raised eyebrows across the political spectrum. Many conservatives, in particular, were stunned, especially since Donald Trump had promised during his campaign that all Epstein files would be made public.

Polling shows Americans aren’t convinced the whole story is out. A Reuters/Ipsos survey from July revealed that most people, including a majority of Republicans, believe details about the Epstein case are still being hidden.

Epstein’s connections stretched deep into politics and business. Through his financial dealings and charitable contributions, he cultivated ties with a long list of high-profile figures. His death in a New York jail cell on August 10, 2019, was ruled a suicide, but the circumstances remain a source of public suspicion.

With survivors stepping forward and lawmakers still pushing, the call for transparency around Epstein’s life and crimes doesn’t look like it will disappear anytime soon.