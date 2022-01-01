5 Reasons to Buy Australia Made Sunscreen in 2023

The start of every year is a great time to buy a new bottle of sunscreen. That’s because they’ve generally got around a 12-month shelf life. If you’re changing up your suncream for 2023, let us suggest you try ‘Australian-made’. Curious as to why you should opt for Aussie sunscreen? Keep reading to find out more.

Why buy Aussie-made sunscreen?

Sunscreen in Australia is some of the best in the whole world! This country takes sun protection extremely seriously due to having some of the highest skin cancer rates and a depleted ozone layer. The sun in Australia and extreme temperatures are no joke, so it’s not really any surprise that their sunscreens would be superior. Here are 5 reasons why you should consider purchasing Australian SPF in 2023.

1. Strictest regulations in the world

Did you know Australia has the strictest regulations in the world when it comes to sunscreen? This is because SPF over 15 is considered a therapeutic good ie a medicine (and not a cosmetic product). The result is that it goes through rigorous testing before it can be sold in the market all of which means you’re getting an extremely safe and reliable sunscreen. If there are any changes to the sunscreen formulas after the product is approved, it must resit testing.

2. Strict definition of ‘Broad Spectrum

When you buy a broad-spectrum sunscreen made in Australia, you know you’re getting the absolute highest protection. Part of the reason is simply down to the definition Australia has vs the way the US defines it. The way it’s defined in both Australia and the EU is that it shields from both UVA and UVB wavelengths of UV light.

3. Water-resistant formulas are tested differently

Australian-made sunscreens offer the same stated level of sun protection (eg SPF 30) after you go into the water rather than a lesser level of protection (like SPF 15). This is really important because it’s not the same for all countries. In the EU for example, the level of protection is allowed to drop after exposure to water. This doesn’t mean you don’t need to reapply after water exposure though! Ensure you’re following the directions on the packaging.

4. Formulas that won’t clog pores

If you’ve ever resisted wearing sunscreen due to fear you’ll break out, fret no more! There are some amazing brands making killer sunscreens that are specifically formulated for your skin type. Acne-prone or combination skin types can find oil-free formulas, whilst the products themselves are a lot less greasy and thick compared to old-school formulations.

5. Work with your skincare & makeup (and not against it)

Sure, they’re a health product, but there are some fabulous brands that are also reimagining facial sunscreens as beauty products too. The benefit is that they’ll work beautifully with your existing skincare routines and slide effortlessly under your makeup. Ultra Violette makes the best sunscreen when it comes to Australian-made that’s designed to work with the rest of your beauty repertoire. It will never leave a white cast or cause breakouts – that’s something we can get around!

Inspired to try Aussie sunscreen in 2023? Tell us your favorites in the comments below!