Valentine’s Day Pre Parenthood often involves dinner reservations made weeks in advance, overpaying for a Prix-fixe menu, and the expectation of a dozen red roses. Now that you’re a mom? It’s making sure that the class list is accurate so that your kid’s got a card for everyone at school, tossing a little love note into their lunch boxes, and oh, right — giving your significant other a kiss on the way out the door. This year, spice things up a bit. No need to blow your budget on an extravagant night on the town. We’ve got 20 romantic ways for parents to amp up the romance on V-Day — no babysitter required!

Re-create a special meal (a first date, a menu inspired by the food at your wedding, any other food that has sentimental value to you both). Sneak little love notes in his/her bag. Stargaze in your backyard or on your rooftop. Watch a classic romantic movie together. Give each other massages. Document your love story — baby-book style. Pick up a pretty blank journal or notebook, and together take a trip down memory lane, jotting down anecdotes about everything from your initial impressions of one another to becoming a family — and everything in between. Splurge and hire a private chef. Go the opposite route and order a pizza — eat it on a blanket in front of the fireplace. Watch your wedding video. Pick up Table Topics — Couples Edition — you may be surprised at what you learn.

Source: Popsugar