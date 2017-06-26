5 Must-Visit Vineyards in Virginia

When looking for great wine, Virginia is the place to be. Not only is Virginia the 5th largest wine producing region in the country, they have been crafting fine wines for almost two centuries, enough time to see a rise of more than 180 wineries. Most of these wineries offer a wonderful experience that is eye-opening into the craft of winemaking. If you visit or live in Virginia, being able to taste and experience different wines up close and personal is a must. However, it can be hard to narrow down which wineries will provide the best experience, so we’ve done it for you. Here is a list of the five must-visit vineyards in Virginia.

Gray Ghost Vineyards

This family owned and operated winery in Amissville, VA offers the perfect amount of southern hospitality and exceptional wine. They have ranked internationally for their immaculate vineyards and fine wines. Their grapes are all hand-picked and their wine is aged in premium oak barrels. With beautiful picnic grounds, spacious indoor facilities, and monthly events, you’re sure to receive a wonderful experience.

Pearmund Cellars

This winery, located in Fauquier County, VA, originally hosted nine different grape varieties! Today, the 15 acres, 11,000 grapevines, and cultivars are used to help increase the complexity of Chardonnay and specialize this premier vineyard in one particular grape variety. From tasting rooms to private events, this vineyard offers a relaxing and romantic experience.

Narmada Winery

Located in Rappahannock County, VA, this winery began and continues to be run by Pandit and Sudha Patil. The couple arrived in the US from India and use their knowledge in art and science to create the perfect blends. With attention to using the best quality grapes, diligent sorting of the berries, and maintaining proper chemistry of acidity and pH, Narmada Winery is able to provide award winning wines and tastes.

Morais Vineyards and Winery

The Morias family, originating from Portugal, has been making wine for over a hundred years. This winery, located in Bealeton, VA, makes sure to maintain the traditional art of making wine. Several of the wines offered are directly inspired from their heritage with four wines being crafted without the use of machinery. This process helps keep the delicate Portuguese flavor alive and makes for a unique experience when visiting.

Casanel Vineyards and Winery

As a family owned and operated vineyard located in Leesburg, VA, the main focus centers on producing small lot, craft wines. With a unique terroir, each grape is nurtured on the vine, artfully crafted in a cellar, and then hand-bottled and hand-labeled before making it to your glass. With an educational approach to tastings, this vineyard offers a truly unique experience. Whether you are going to taste, planning a private event, or looking to learn more about the craft of winemaking, these top wineries are a must-see to truly receive the best experience. But the list doesn’t stop here. If you want to find more wineries located around Virginia, here is a list of the top 10 wineries that Virginia offers.