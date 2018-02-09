The elliptical is a mainstay in the gym for good reason: it’s easy on the…
Workouts
5 Simple Ways to Stay Mentally Healthy When You Can’t Exercise
As a personal trainer and Pilates instructor, I work with a very active population. When…
1 Move For a Perkier Bust and Stronger Arms
Is it any wonder we fawn over Michelle Obama’s triceps and Ellie Goulding’s strong silhouette?…
How Yoga Can Help You Achieve Weight-Loss Goals — Both on and Off the Mat
Do your friends consistently ask about your yoga-plus-a-healthy-eating-plan secret to weight-loss success, but since you’re…
All the Wonderful Hormones and Chemicals Released Due to Exercise
Ever wonder what is going on chemically in the body while you sweat it out…
3 Things You Need to Be Focusing on If You Want to Up Your Fitness Game
We’ve all been there: out of breath, over it, and ready to throw in our…
Take 2 Minutes to Flatten Your Abs With This Ultrafast Workout
With slider discs (or wash cloths or paper plates), and just a small amount of…