Overnight Oats Recipe That Can Help You Lose Weight

Not a morning person? Make this amazing overnight oats recipe before slipping under the covers, and the thought of the sweet and chewy coconut oatmeal, crunchy almonds, and chocolate chips will practically pull you out of bed.

It’s the perfect breakfast if you’re watching your weight because it follows this nutritionist-designed formula. Made with a mixture of high-fiber rolled oats and chia seeds, this delectable dessert-like breakfast offers almost 13 grams of protein and 8.1 grams of fiber, all for under 350 calories and for just 12 grams of sugar.

Everything about this breakfast is awesome. And the fact that it tastes like an Almond Joy means you’ll satisfy your sweet tooth while getting a healthy, filling breakfast.

