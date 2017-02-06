Taylor Swift also performed her new track, I Don’t Want to Live Forever, during her 90-minute set at Club Nomadic in Houston, Texas, on Saturday (04Feb17) in front of 9,000 fans. The star-studded crowd at the DIRECTV Now Super Saturday Night event included Chris Evans, Vince Vaughn, Jeremy Renner, John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, and Taylor performed hits including Shake It Off, Blank Space, Bad Blood, Style, We Are Never Getting Back Together and I Knew You Were Trouble. She also made references to the impending football game, telling the crowd she was going to sing her hit You Belong With Me, which includes lyrics about high school cheerleaders, bleachers and boys.

“I felt like it might be appropriate,” Taylor said. Rocking a short black Versace dress, she shouted to the crowd, “It’s good to be in Houston, Texas tonight!” She later apologised to the crowd before the live debut of her new track, I Don’t Want to Live Forever, which is a duet with former One Direction singer Zayn Malik. “He’s definitely not here,” she told the screaming audience, before launching into the track alone. “Had such a great time playing I Don’t Wanna Live Forever for the first time live tonight, although we missed you @zayn, the crowd sang so loud!!” she later wrote on Instagram.

Taylor also performed a stripped down version of This is What You Came For, a song she wrote with ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris, and Better Man, a recent hit she penned for country rockers Little Big Town. She told the crowd the gig on Saturday would be her only one of 2017, after her mammoth 1989 World Tour came to an end in 2015. “As far as I know I’m only doing one show in 2017, and as far as I know, this is that show,” she said. “You are attending 100 per cent of my tour dates.” Taylor later shared snaps from her show on Instagram, captioning a shot of her onstage with a simple, “Thanks, Houston.”

Source: tv3.ie