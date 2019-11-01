Meghan Markle reveals that she DOES NOT ‘want people to love her’; Find Out Why

After a ten day long royal tour of Africa, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry returned back home to the UK a few weeks ago. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex resumed their royal engagements soon after and continue to do so. While in Africa, Meghan sued British tabloid and Prince Harry issued a sternly worded statement about the negative press the duo have been surrounded by since their engagement. Now, in a rare interview that has cropped up, Meghan Markle talks about the public criticism and her life as a royal.

According to a latest report in The Telegraph, Meghan Markle doesn’t ask too much. In fact, she requests that people don’t even refer to her by her formal title, the Duchess of Sussex. While some people curtsy her, it is mere royal tradition and not because they have been demanded by Meghan to do the same. The former Suits star recently visited Luminary Bakery, which she supports, in North London and opened up about mental health and a host of other topics.

The Telegraph writer recalled her conversation with Meghan and wrote that the Duchess told her that she doesn’t “want people to love her.” Instead, the writer says that she wants to be heard, especially when she speaks about issues that are of importance to her, like mental health. Sharing a video of her time at the bakery, Meghan can be seen having some heart-to-heart conversations with the women who had also baked her beautiful birthday cake this year.

Take a look at the video below: