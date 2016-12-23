Kesha: ‘All I Want for Christmas is to Release New Music’

The pop star Kesha took to Instagram on Thursday (22Dec16) to send a festive message to devotees after another trying year for the 29-year-old, who has been fighting to be released from her record deal with hitmaker Dr. Luke since 2014, when she accused him of emotional and physical abuse during their years-long partnership. The ongoing legal action over her contract with his Sony Music imprint Kemosabe Records has prevented her from releasing any new music since 2012’s Warrior, but after losing her bid to terminate the deal earlier this year (16), she decided to head back into the studio and focus on trying to get her career back on track.

The Timber singer has been working on new material with other artists and producers ever since, and although there is no timeline for its release, she has asked fans to “pray” they will get to hear the new songs soon. In her latest update on social media, the singer posted a black-and-white photo of herself pulling the neckline of her top over her mouth and nose, and captioned it, “Just got back a mix of me and someone singing a duet crying happy tears. Never in my life imagined this dream could ever actually come true.”

“Please pray one day y’all can hear this music,” she continued, “it’s the most vulnerable and honest I have ever been to myself and it’s literally documenting me growing up. I cannot wait and will forever fight for u (sic) to hear it.” She went on to share her holiday wishes with fans, thanking them for not “abandoning” her, before expressing her own hopes for the New Year. “Merry everything and happy every day and thank you for not abandoning me while I fight the good fight,” she added. “I just want to make art. and let you hear it. that’s all I want for Christmas. and my New Years resolution is to finish my record and give it to you. thank you animals (fans). love y’all.” Kesha’s wish may just come true as Sony Music officials confirmed in October (16) a new project from the star is on the way.

“Creating a new album takes time, and everyone’s goal is to deliver a high quality album consistent with Kesha’s past releases,” a representative explained in a statement. “We hope to share exciting new music with Kesha’s fans soon.” Meanwhile, Kesha legal fight will rumble on into 2017, as Dr. Luke, who has denied all allegations, is countersuing the star. While she has abandoned her lawsuit in California, she has continued to pursue an appeal in New York, where she has also launched other claims against the producer.