Prince Harry ‘encouraged’ to leave by Princess Diana?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the royal life two years after serving as senior working royals.

Eight months have already passed since Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry officially left their posts as senior working royals. But, despite the length of period, their exit, which many refer to as “Megxit,” remains to be the talk of the town.

Speculations have since emerged to clarify the Sussex couple’s real intentions behind their shocking move. Amid all this, though, the Duke and Duchess remain tight-lipped on what pushed them to leave.

The couple of nearly four years previously said that they want to live a financially independent life. They also noted how much they value their privacy. However, royal experts and commentators believe that they have much deeper reasons why they left the royal institution. One source even claimed that Princess Diana likely “encouraged” the Duke of Sussex to do this, according to the Daily Express.

Speaking to Robert Jobson’s royal podcast, Ken Wharfe said that the late royal had a nickname for Prince Harry. Reports noted that he is Princess Diana’s former protection officer.

He revealed that she used to call him “Good King Harry” during his younger years. However, the nickname did not stick despite the Princess of Wales’ insistence and belief that her youngest son could be a “good monarch.

Following the revelations, the publication said that several royal commentators explored the whole narrative. They reportedly concluded that this might have “encouraged” the royal-born Wales Prince to quit his position as a working member of the British Royal Family.

Knowing that he is a good working royal, sources said that he felt “sidelined” by most of the British Royals. Authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s Finding Freedom seemingly supports these claims.

Finding Freedom details the events that happened in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s life, leading to their bombshell exit earlier this year. Sources told the authors that the couple felt “sidelined” by Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the senior royals, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex allegedly sensed that they were not a “fundamental part” of the British Monarchy’s future. They seemingly believed that everyone “prioritized” Prince William and Kate Middleton, considering that they are the future King and Queen of the United Kingdom.

Despite all the accusations and theories, though, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle never confirm nor deny the assertions. They, however, continue to break silence on several matters, especially about their future in the United States.