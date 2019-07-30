Gigi and Bella Hadid just wanna have fun! The sisters are currently vacationing with their friends in Greece, and from the looks of it, they’re having the time of their lives. In addition to sharing some very sexy photos of their daring bikinis on social media, Gigi and Bella are having the ultimate Summer getaway, posing for selfies, going swimming in the ocean, and play-fighting on the beach. At one point, Bella even served as Gigi’s “Instagram boyfriend” as she snapped photos of her outside of their hotel.

Gigi and Bella also recently celebrated the 34th birthday of their sister Alana, whom they’re related to through their dad, Mohamed Hadid. Gigi and Bella’s mom is Yolanda Hadid, while Alana’s is Mary Butler. Yep, these ladies are having a Hot Girl Summer, indeed.