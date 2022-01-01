The Secrets to Creating a Serene Meditation Room at Home

A spare room is often used for storage. Instead of filling it with old items that rarely see the light of day, why not transform it into a living space that can enrich your life? By turning it into a meditation room, for instance, you can create the perfect spot for rest and relaxation.

What is a meditation room?

A meditation room is a dedicated area in your home devoted to nurturing your overall well-being. It is a tranquil space where you can:

● Heal your mind, body, and soul

● Briefly escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life

● Recharge and refocus

Why create a meditation room at home?

In this busy world, experiencing a slower pace of life is essential for physical and mental health. One of the fastest and easiest ways to get some relief from the daily stresses of life is to meditate.

This area can especially be a wonderful addition to your home if meditation is part of your daily routine. By allocating a soothing space in your house, you’re less likely to get distracted and be more consistent in your practice.

Secrets to designing the ultimate meditation room

Pick the right location

To create a mindful meditation space, choose the right location. Ideally, it should be the quietest spot at home to avoid distractions. This space must also get lots of natural light, meaning it has to face the sun for the time of day you usually meditate.

Remember, you don’t always need a lush backyard or a wide-open room to do your meditation. Even the most chaotic or cramped area can be turned into a sanctuary. But if you prefer a space truly designed for meditation, start your project and hire a draftsman who can translate your vision into technical drawings.

Let the light in

When it comes to meditation, energy is important. It’s best to keep the windows open to allow energy to flow through and out of your space.

Additionally, lighting plays an essential role in your meditation room. It not only keeps your space looking and feeling cozy; it can also affect your mood.

For curtains, buy those in the sheer fabric in a light shade. Make sure you also have access to both dim and bright lights for a more comfortable meditation session.

De-stress with aromatherapy

Scents promote relaxation, so make aromatherapy part of your practice. Using essential oils or lighting a scented candle can make you tap into mindfulness. This prepares your space and your mind and body for meditation.

Ditch the tech

Practicing mindfulness means staying grounded in the present moment. This means getting away from distracting dings from texts, emails, and phone calls. In short, no electronics. However, you could still use a music player if you need soothing music for your practice.

Reconnect with nature

Meditation is about connecting with yourself and your surroundings. This is why bringing some natural elements into your meditation room can elevate your practice. A small water fountain, for example, can fill your space with soothing sounds and help you relax.

Use a calming paint palette

Color impacts the mood and atmosphere of your room. Because of this, opt for relaxing colors.

This all boils down to your preference. If neutral or pastel shades soothe you, paint your room in chalky whites and earthy tones. On the other hand, go for a very dark paint palette if you feel safer and more at ease within a womb-like room.

Keep the space clutter-free

Your meditation room should be your place of peace. Clutter only invites stress and distractions, so keep your items at a minimum. A throw rug, a yoga mat, a small table, and a pillow are some basic recommendations.

Ready to melt your stress away?

An extra room in your house is brimming with potential, so don’t let it go to waste. You could dedicate a space for peace and quiet at home and turn it into a meditation room, a place where you can find your zen.

In addition, a meditation room may be the ultimate dream space you need in your home. For a brief escape that lets you clear your mind and leave the stresses of life behind you, follow this guide and start creating your very own world of zen.