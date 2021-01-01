5 Ways To Cheer Up Your Best Friend Who Just Broke Up

There are times when even the best of us have setbacks in life. And when it falls closer to the people you love, you want to do everything in your power to make them feel better.

One day you wake up to a call from your sobbing bestie telling you she broke up with the love of her life, that her once meant-to-be wasn’t even going to be a part of her life anymore. What would you do to cushion the blow? Clueless? Check out these five ways to cheer her up.

Take her out partying

So your best friend broke up. But you’re not going to let her cry her eyes out, are you? Bring out those stilettos and high heels, put on your hottest (read-shortest) dress, and show some legs.

Adorn some bling and then some more and dress up to kill. It’s time to dance it out! Get your gang together and take her to the hottest club in the city.

Have her absorb in all the neon, party till dawn, and drown down all her sorrows. Let her have a drink or two but not more. Not unless you want to have a drunk whiner of a friend as a company for the rest of the night!

Have a girls’ night out

If your friend is just too depressed to dress up and celebrate her newly found singledom, the next best option would be to have a good ol’ slumber party. Just one rule: No boys allowed.

An all-night with her and just some of your closest friends, with your pajamas on and lacy pink and baby blue pillow covers. You could also order pizza and spend the night watching comedy DVDs (no rom-com mind you.)

Go out shopping with her

Nothing works wonders like some quality retail therapy. There’s no sorrow that shopping can’t repair. Take your friend to her favorite mall or if money’s an issue, downtown street-side shopping works just as well.

It’s not what you buy, be it a swanky new dress or just a pair of little pearl earrings, it’s just the idea of shopping and letting it out that comforts the soul.

Sweat it out

Exercise releases endorphins, the body’s natural feel-good drugs. So, go hiking with her on a fine sunny day or sign her in for a weekend kick-boxing class. If that doesn’t check out either, get into your sweatshirts, go jogging early morning and sweat it out!

Junk is good

A little comfort eating doesn’t hurt anybody. Every once in a while, we like the taste of a super-sized hamburger. And what better excuse than this? Drop by at her place with a double cheese sandwich or if she’s one of those health-freak kinds, a diet-chocolate bar or 94% fat-free popcorn would be just as good!

At the end of the day, while going through terrible heartbreak, all your best friend really wants is for you to be there for her. She needs to know she’s never going to lose you.

So talk to her, listen to what she has to say, and most importantly, hold her when she’s crying. Nothing feels better than knowing that whatever happens, your best friend is always going to be there for you, by your side.