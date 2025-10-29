Greene Blasts GOP Leaders: ‘Stop Letting the White House Dictate What Happens Next’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) unleashed fresh criticism on Tuesday against House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), accusing him of failing to act as the government shutdown continues to drag on. Greene’s frustration boiled over after reports surfaced that Johnson has yet to reconvene the House of Representatives to address the budget stalemate.

During a private House Republican conference call, the Georgia congresswoman reportedly vented about the party’s reliance on advice from the White House and Senate leadership. According to Punchbowl News reporter Jake Sherman, Greene told colleagues she is “tired of people listening to the White House political staff.” She also urged Senate Minority Leader John Thune to “use the nuclear option and reopen the government,” referring to abolishing the filibuster to pass a funding bill with a simple majority.

The outspoken lawmaker, known for her far-right positions and controversial rhetoric, has become increasingly vocal in recent weeks. While Greene has often positioned herself as one of former President Donald Trump’s most loyal defenders, she has also criticized aspects of his leadership and political strategy as the shutdown crisis deepens.

ON THE HOUSE REPUBLICAN CONFERENCE CALL — @mtgreenee just said that she is tired of people listening to the White House political staff.



MTG said that Thune needs to use the nuclear option and reopen the government. (In other words, abolish the filibuster and pass a funding… — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 28, 2025

Greene’s comments mark another escalation in her long-running feud with Speaker Johnson. The two Republicans have frequently clashed over spending priorities, foreign aid, and Johnson’s perceived willingness to compromise with Democrats.

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

“Mike Johnson is failing the American people by refusing to act,” Greene said in a social media post following the call. “The government remains shut down while leadership sits back and lets the White House dictate what happens next.”

Her attacks come amid a broader debate within the Republican Party over how to end the budget impasse. Some members have urged Johnson to negotiate a short-term deal with Democrats to reopen the government, while hardliners like Greene have pushed for more aggressive measures, including deep spending cuts and procedural brinkmanship.

You left out that I said I have no respect for the House not being in session passing our bills and the President’s executive orders.



And I demanded to know from Speaker Johnson what the Republican plan for healthcare is to build the off-ramp off Obamacare and the ACA tax… https://t.co/eiY6M8tJyD — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) October 28, 2025

Despite the turmoil, recent polling suggests that Republicans have gained a modest boost in public support during the shutdown, particularly among conservative voters who favor fiscal restraint. Analysts say this may embolden Greene and her allies to continue pressuring party leaders to hold their ground.

Greene’s remarks also highlight growing fractures within the GOP as lawmakers struggle to navigate competing demands from their base and the broader electorate. While Johnson has pledged to restore order in the House and work toward a resolution, Greene’s continued attacks suggest his leadership remains under fire from within his own ranks.

With no clear end in sight to the shutdown, the tension between Greene and Johnson underscores a broader struggle for control of the Republican agenda heading into next year’s election season.