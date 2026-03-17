Marjorie Taylor Greene says she ‘completely disagrees’ with Trump’s direction and his handling of the epstein files

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is publicly breaking with President Donald Trump on several issues, signalling a growing divide within parts of the MAGA political base. During an interview with CNN’s Pamela Brown on Monday, the Georgia lawmaker expressed frustration with the direction Trump has taken since returning to office.

Greene, who has long been one of Trump’s most vocal supporters, said she strongly disagrees with some of the administration’s recent decisions. “He called me a traitor because I stood with women who were raped when they were 14 and 16,” Greene told Brown. “But I do completely disagree [with] where the president has led the country.”

Greene’s comments come as tensions continue to rise within Republican circles over Trump’s handling of foreign policy, particularly the conflict involving Iran. She has also criticised the administration over the continued lack of transparency surrounding the Epstein files, an issue that has generated intense debate among Trump supporters and critics alike.

During the interview, Greene suggested that some priorities coming from the White House do not align with the campaign promises made during the 2024 election.

“The part that is disheartening to me is that it appears to—not only myself but many others—that President Trump did not mean it,” Greene said. She argued that many voters are judging the administration based on its actions since taking office.

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“We are basing that on his actions and his decisions and the priorities that he has made important and first to him, which are 100% departure of what we campaigned on in 2024.”

Greene also voiced concern about recent legislative developments in Washington, pointing specifically to Trump’s so-called “One Big, Beautiful Bill.” While the legislation has been promoted by the administration as a major policy achievement, Greene criticised the broader direction of Republican leadership.

Her remarks were notable because she herself voted in favour of the bill. Despite that, Greene now claims that the policies emerging from Washington risk harming the country’s future. According to her, the decisions being made by Republican leaders could have long-term consequences.

Greene framed her criticism as part of a broader effort to remain loyal to what she describes as the core principles of the “America First” movement. “Nothing has changed about me, I am America First,” she said. “I have a voting record to prove it.”

The comments highlight the complex relationship between Trump and some of his longtime political allies. While Greene continues to identify herself with the populist political movement that helped elevate Trump to power, her recent statements suggest growing dissatisfaction with how that agenda is being implemented.

Political analysts say these kinds of disagreements could signal deeper fractures within the Republican coalition that formed around Trump in recent years. Even so, Greene made clear that she still views her stance as consistent with the political message she campaigned on.

Her public criticism represents one of the most visible signs of tension between Trump and a prominent figure within the MAGA wing of the Republican Party.

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