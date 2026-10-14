North Carolina woman accused of driving 4 miles “while swerving” with boyfriend on hood and toddler inside

A North Carolina woman allegedly drove more than 4 miles with her boyfriend clinging to the hood of her Dodge Dart sedan, with police saying she was “swerving” at speeds of 60 mph while her toddler was inside the vehicle.

Janecia Greenfield-Williams, 23, was arrested Saturday after Lenoir County sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a domestic incident on U.S. Highway 258 North near Banks School Road, according to court documents.

Greenfield-Williams allegedly drove 4.6 miles with her boyfriend on the hood of her silver Dodge Dart and her 3-year-old child inside the car. It is unclear how he got on the hood.

“The defendant unlawfully and willfully did, in the presence of a minor, assault [her boyfriend] with a deadly weapon, a silver Dodge Dart sedan, a person with whom the defendant had a personal relationship, by driving a vehicle while he was on the hood … at a high rate of speed while swerving,” a probable cause statement says.

Police eventually stopped Greenfield-Williams. Her boyfriend was evaluated and released without injuries.

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She was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, assault with a deadly weapon with a minor present, reckless driving to endanger, resisting a public officer, misdemeanor crime of domestic violence and multiple traffic violations.

The resisting charge stems from her alleged refusal to cooperate when officers took her into custody. She was “pulling away and straightening out her legs while refusing to get into the patrol vehicle,” according to the court documents.

Greenfield-Williams also faces two registration-related charges. One is for allegedly displaying a registration plate “knowing” that it was “fictitious.” The other is for allegedly driving on U.S. Highway 258 North with an expired plate that she knew was expired.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 26 and is being held at the Lenoir County Jail. The details come from court documents, and the allegations against Greenfield-Williams have not been proven in court.