Baltimore mother posts bond after baby’s death from head trauma, dehydration

A Maryland woman has been arrested after authorities say her 2-month-old son died from head trauma and severe dehydration.

Taylor Williams, 20, has been charged with first-degree child abuse resulting in death, Baltimore City District Court records show. The Baltimore Police Department identified the child victim as Malik Woodard.

On Aug. 31, 2025, police responded to the intersection of Loch Raven Boulevard and Gorsuch Avenue in Baltimore after receiving a report of a “non-breathing infant.” Authorities took the child to Johns Hopkins Pediatrics, where he was pronounced dead.

According to charging documents reviewed by local WJZ, the baby’s great-grandmother told investigators that she checked on the child when he started making strange noises and seemed to be struggling to breathe. She said she told Williams about the baby’s apparent issues, but the defendant allegedly ordered her to leave the room.

When detectives spoke with Williams, she reportedly told them that she went to the bathroom that morning and came back to find her son unresponsive. She said she asked for help from a nearby driver, called 911 and gave her son CPR. She added that Malik did not have preexisting medical conditions.

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The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore determined from an autopsy that Malik died from head trauma that caused bleeding in the brain, as well as “severe dehydration, and malnutrition.”

Homicide detectives then carried out what police describe as an “extensive investigation,” after which an arrest warrant for Williams was issued.

Officers arrested Williams on Oct. 5 in the 300 block of Kane Street in Baltimore. She was booked into the Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center and posted bond on Thursday, Oct. 8.

Williams is scheduled to return to court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 2.

The details come from court records and charging documents, and the allegations against Williams have not been proven in court.