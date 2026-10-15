911 call reveals response after Hayden Panettiere was found unresponsive

Newly obtained 911 audio has revealed the emergency response after actress Hayden Panettiere was found unresponsive in an apartment in Greenville, South Carolina, on August 16.

ABC News obtained the seven-minute recording through a Freedom of Information Act request to Greenville County EMS.

In the call, a person reporting the incident can be heard asking for help as the operator provides instructions for cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

“Oh, god, oh, my god — you do like CPR or something?” the caller said.

The caller explained that they had entered an apartment shared by their brother and his girlfriend after returning from church. They said the woman was unconscious.

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“Is she breathing?” the operator asked.

“No,” the caller replied.

(Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

“We need to start CPR. I’m going to tell you how to do CPR, OK? We’re going to start with ventilation first. I need you to lay her flat on her back and remove anything from under her head,” the operator instructed.

The recording captures the operator counting chest compressions as the caller attempts to provide assistance.

According to officials, first responders “initiated advanced cardiac life support measures” after Panettiere was found unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at approximately 2.32 pm.

The audio corresponds to the date and address of the incident, although South Carolina law restricts the release of information through public records requests that identifies individuals by name.

ABC News said the details in the recording align with publicly released information about Panettiere’s death.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office ruled her death an accidental overdose involving drugs, including fentanyl.

The Greenville City Police Department is investigating, and the Drug Enforcement Administration has also joined the investigation, according to sources familiar with the case.

A police report obtained by ABC News states that Panettiere’s former boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, was at the scene.

Officers also spoke with Hickerson and his brother, Zach, while emergency medical personnel were treating Panettiere. Zach described her as his brother’s girlfriend.