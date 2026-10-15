Florida man arrested for murder nearly 15 years after ex-fiancee vanished following “The People’s Court” appearance

A Florida man is in custody nearly 15 years after his ex-fiancee disappeared, following a dispute over a $5,000 engagement ring that was aired on “The People’s Court.”

Michelle Parker, 33, vanished on Nov. 17, 2011, after she dropped her twins off at the home of her ex, Dale Smith Jr., in Orlando. Police said they had long considered Smith the culprit, but he remained free until Wednesday, when Orlando police announced he had been arrested on a second-degree murder charge. Smith is now 55.

“Smith was the last known person to see or hear from Michelle on Nov. 17, 2011, after she dropped their children off at his home,” Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith told reporters at a press conference. “Over the past year, we expanded our investigative team looking into this case and took a fresh, focused look at all the evidence.

We re-examined testimony and conflicting statements made by the suspect and used advanced and digital forensics to uncover and analyze additional evidence.” Det. Phil McMican said advancements in digital technology that did not exist when Parker went missing were key to making the arrest.

These included location data from phones and other electronic devices. Investigators also reviewed the suspect’s inconsistent statements during depositions in a civil case. “Very specific questions were asked of him numerous times over the years, where he gave different answers to those same questions,” McMican said.

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In the days and weeks after Parker disappeared, investigators found important clues but no sign of her. They recovered her Hummer in a parking lot not far from where she was last seen, and her phone was found under a bridge a few weeks later.

Parker and Smith had planned to marry, but the engagement ended after numerous arguments. Smith later sued her, alleging she threw her engagement ring off a ninth-story hotel balcony during a convention in Georgia. He rushed downstairs to search for it but could not find it.

The two appeared on an episode of “The People’s Court,” where Judge Marilyn Milian ordered Parker to pay $2,500. The episode aired on the day she went missing. During the show, Parker accused Smith of being physically abusive and unfaithful. She said she had tried to stay together for the sake of their twins, who were 3 years old at the time, but the couple could not make it work.

Parker’s body has never been recovered. Police took Smith into custody on Wednesday, and he is being held in the Orange County Jail without bond.

“In Orlando, we do not back down, and we do not give up. We will continue to pursue justice for every victim and hold those responsible accountable,” Chief Smith said in a statement.

Authorities declined to release further details, saying more information would emerge in a probable cause arrest affidavit and future court hearings.