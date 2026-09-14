Indiana woman allegedly crossed center line before deadly wheelchair collision

An Indiana woman has been charged after authorities say she crossed the center line of a Fort Wayne road and struck a man using an electric wheelchair, killing him.

Kandice Baker, 45, is charged with causing death when operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possessing between 5 and 10 grams of methamphetamine, according to Allen County court records.

The victim was identified as 63-year-old David James Keen, according to the Allen County Coroner’s Office, area WANE reported.

The collision occurred at approximately 10 p.m. Monday on East Coliseum Boulevard in Fort Wayne. Authorities said Baker was driving west in an SUV while Keen was traveling in the area in his electric wheelchair.

According to investigators, Keen was “traveling down the middle of the roadway” when Baker allegedly crossed the center line and struck him “from behind.”

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Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the scene and found an SUV with front-end damage. Keen’s wheelchair was lying on its side, and he was unconscious.

Emergency medical personnel treated Keen at the scene, but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police reportedly described Baker as hyperactive following the collision. She allegedly told investigators that she had smoked marijuana approximately two hours before the crash.

During the investigation, authorities said they discovered a small plastic bag containing approximately seven grams of suspected methamphetamine.

Investigators said they did not believe excessive speed contributed to the collision. Baker was taken into custody and booked at the Allen County Jail. She was also scheduled to undergo an evaluation by a drug recognition expert.

Baker is expected to appear in Allen County Superior Court on Sept. 21.

The case remains pending, and the charges are allegations. Baker is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.