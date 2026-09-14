Meghan Markle and Prince Harry give first look at life back in the UK

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have offered a first glimpse into their new life in the UK after returning to Britain with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Meghan, 45, shared a 35-second video on Instagram on September 13 showing moments from the family’s life in England. The clip features Meghan and Harry walking outdoors, Lilibet riding a bicycle and the family spending time fishing on a boat.

One of the most talked-about moments comes when Archie, 7, cheers on his younger sister as she rides her bike. Fans also noticed his British accent as he shouts, “Go! Go!” The video is soundtracked by Wham!’s Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go and features a British flag and red heart emojis.

Harry and Meghan arrived in the UK with Archie and Lilibet on August 26 after PEOPLE reported that the family would relocate to Britain for an extended period. They are establishing a private home base in the country while keeping their homes in California and Portugal.

The couple are not returning as working royals. Instead, their focus is on settling their children into their new surroundings, with Harry also continuing his charity work in Britain.

The move marks a major change for the Sussexes after six years of life in California, giving their children a closer connection to Harry’s British heritage while allowing the family to maintain their life in the US.

For now, Meghan’s video offers a rare glimpse of that transition, showing the family enjoying a quieter side of their return to the UK.