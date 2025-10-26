“We Lost Six Loved Ones” Heartbroken Father Sues Airbnb Over Fatal House Fire

A Wisconsin family that lost six loved ones in a devastating house fire during a family reunion last year has filed a lawsuit against Airbnb. The case, brought by national law firm Quarles & Brady on behalf of plaintiff Stephen Kuehl and his two surviving daughters, accuses the company of failing to ensure that rental properties listed on its platform meet basic safety and licensing standards.

The suit, filed in Juneau County Circuit Court in June 2025, also names Generali U.S. Branch, Travelers Personal Insurance Company, and the owners of the property as defendants. It calls for policy reforms within Airbnb to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

Kuehl lost his wife of fifteen years, Charis Kuehl, and their five-year-old daughter, Stella, in the June 2024 fire. His father-in-law, former pastor Steve Witte, also died in the blaze, along with Witte’s daughter, Lydia Witte, and two granddaughters, ages eight and two.

According to the complaint, three generations of the Witte family had gathered at the Airbnb near Necedah, Wisconsin, for a reunion. Within 36 hours, their celebration turned into tragedy when a fire swept through the home overnight, killing six people.

The lawsuit alleges that the property was not properly licensed or inspected under Wisconsin or Juneau County regulations and that it lacked adequate smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. Despite these deficiencies, Airbnb allegedly rented out the home without verifying its compliance with safety standards, as per Law and Crime.

“In the time since the devastating fire, I have come to learn that Airbnb — a multibillion-dollar international company — does next to nothing to ensure that the homes listed on their site, and from which Airbnb profits, are minimally safe for the people who rent them,” Kuehl said.

“As a Christian and as a pastor, I take immense comfort that Charis, Stella and my other four relatives are with the Lord Jesus in the glories of heaven, and that we will be reunited with them one day thanks to the saving work of Jesus Christ. But at the same time, I am on a mission to do what I can to help prevent other families from experiencing what we did.”

Kuehl added that he initially hoped to work with Airbnb privately to push for safety reforms but said the company “has been largely unresponsive.” He decided to pursue legal action so that “the legal system can hold them accountable.” Airbnb’s current policy allows property owners to handle their own licensing, inspections, and safety devices — a system critics say leaves guests vulnerable.

“It is reasonable to think that Airbnb would have a system for making sure properties on its platform meet basic safety requirements — especially for a company that encourages families to rent an Airbnb rather than a hotel. But it does not,” Kuehl said. The case is ongoing as the Quarles legal team, led by partner Stacy Alexejun, awaits Airbnb’s response.