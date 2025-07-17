Young Woman’s Life Cut Short in Tragic Hit and Run as Police Arrest Suspect Weeks Later

A devastating crash in Glendale that left a young woman dead now has a name behind it, and the arrest has left many asking why it took weeks for answers.

Back on June 23, 21-year-old Tony Marie Gonzales was walking near 71st Avenue and Bell Road when she was hit by a vehicle that didn’t stop. Witnesses say the impact threw her several feet. She was rushed to the hospital, but sadly, she didn’t survive.

For days, there were no solid leads. The car involved had already vanished by the time police arrived. With no immediate description of the vehicle and no suspect to question, the investigation stretched into weeks, reported FOX 10.

But authorities weren’t giving up. Glendale Police worked around the clock, combing through surveillance footage and piecing together the few clues they had. Bit by bit, they managed to zero in on the car they believed was involved. That key piece of video evidence ended up being the break in the case.

Eventually, their work led them to 25-year-old Katiya Deja Clark. According to police, Clark spoke with detectives during the investigation. After gathering enough evidence, officers arrested her and booked her on felony charges for leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

Clark’s arrest wasn’t made public until this week, but the collision and its heartbreaking outcome have weighed heavily on those who knew Tony. A young life with so much ahead of her was taken in an instant, and for weeks, her loved ones had no one to hold accountable.

There’s still no word on what led up to the crash or why Clark allegedly drove away without stopping. Details about what was said during her interview with detectives have not been released, and it’s unclear if she has retained legal representation at this time.

The Glendale Police Department hasn’t released much more, but they confirmed the investigation is ongoing. For now, at least, the family of Tony Gonzales has some closure knowing a suspect is finally in custody.

The tragedy has served as a painful reminder of the importance of staying at the scene after an accident, especially when lives are on the line. Tony’s story is one more example of how quickly life can change and how hard families are left to pick up the pieces in the aftermath.