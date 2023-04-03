Woman who paid $600,000 to turn herself into Kim Kardashian is now spending to return to her ‘natural’ look

A former model who spent thousands of dollars on cosmetic operations to look like reality TV personality Kim Kardashian has decided to go back to her natural appearance. Jennifer Pamplona, 29, spent $600,000 (£486k) on over 40 activities over the span of 12 years to look like Kim Kardashian, 42, from Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

However, she quickly found that being confused for a Kardashian was ‘annoying,’ as people focused on this rather than her achievements. Jennifer said: “People would call me a Kardashian and it started to get annoying. I had worked and studied and was a businesswoman.

“I had done all these things and had all these achievements in my personal life, but I was only being recognized because I looked like a Kardashian.” The 29-year-old soon found she was suffering from body dysmorphia and decided she wanted to revert to her original looks, forcing her to undergo additional surgeries to ‘enhance her naturalness’, according to the NYPost.

Jennifer found a doctor in Istanbul who claimed he could help her regain her previous look. She said: “I saw on the computer beforehand how I would look and it was like I was having a rebirth.” Jennifer recently experienced surgeries that cost her an additional $120,000 (£97k).

Detailing what she had done, the former model explained: “I had a face and neck lift, buccal fat removal, cat eye surgery, a lip lift, and a nose job all at once. I went into the operation room as one person and I came out as another.” However, she experienced issues during the operation and ended up “bleeding from her cheeks” as a result of an infection.

Jennifer revealed she thought she was “dying”, adding: “I was thinking to myself, ‘What the hell have I done with my life?’” The 29-year-old is now recovering, with the final result of her operation still unknown due to significant bruising and swelling.

Nevertheless, she is positive because she is now “who she wanted to be.” “The best feeling is knowing I’m not in a fight with myself anymore,” Jennifer said. “I am now who I wanted to be and I really now understand the meaning of life.” “I feel like I can help a lot of people with my life story, but my face is beautiful and now I look even more beautiful,” she said.

Jennifer has been posting photos from her recent operations in an effort to show people the reality of cosmetic surgery. Speaking about why she’s shared the photos, Jennifer explained: “There are people who make it [surgery] look good on Instagram but life isn’t perfect, and being addicted to surgery isn’t a good thing.”

She revealed that she is working on a documentary named ‘Addiction’ about the risks of the procedures. Jennifer has also collaborated with a doctor to establish a foundation in Brazil for people suffering from bodily dysmorphia.