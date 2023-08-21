Video Shows Arizona Man Inches Away from Impact of Car Crash into Salon

In a heart-stopping incident, an Arizona man narrowly avoided catastrophe as a runaway car soared through the air before crashing into a salon. The heart-pounding moment was captured in a viral video that showcased the hair-raising event.

The footage reveals an elderly woman losing control of her gold Lexus sedan in a shopping center’s parking lot in Chandler, Arizona. The vehicle hurdled over the curb, became airborne, and forcefully collided with the façade of Beastly Beauty Waxing.

At the very instant of impact, a man happened to be seated near the salon’s entrance, only a few feet away from the path of the out-of-control car. Sitting on the couch in the lobby, he found himself in an unimaginably close encounter with the speeding vehicle.

Security footage also exposes the building’s rear quivering from the crash’s force, causing wall-mounted shelves to crumble. Inside the establishment, a man was undergoing a haircut, while the hairdresser watched in disbelief.

Ashley Upton, a hairdresser at the salon, recounted the harrowing event that unfolded around 1 p.m. on a Saturday, stating, “Hearing that loud noise, you don’t know where it’s coming from.”

Upton empathized with the man who narrowly dodged the impact, expressing, “I can’t even imagine the fear that was going on in their minds at that moment.”

According to the Chandler Police Department, an elderly woman was at the wheel when she lost control of the vehicle. Authorities confirmed that impairment was not a factor in the crash.

Before crashing into the beauty salon, the Lexus also collided with another car in the parking lot. The owner of the second vehicle initially believed it to be a hit-and-run until he witnessed the shocking airborne collision.

Reportedly, the woman driving the Lexus sustained a minor leg injury from the crash.

Remarkably, no other injuries were reported in the aftermath of the collision, as confirmed by the police.

Upton expressed her gratitude, saying, “I honestly think I had an angel on my side today because if it was another foot to the left, I could’ve been severely hurt. Other people could’ve been severely hurt. I’m just so thankful that everything happened the way it did and no one is severely injured.”