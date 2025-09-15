Trump and Other Powerful Men Dragged Back Into Epstein Scandal as Birthday Book Exposes Disturbing Notes and Photos

A scrapbook put together by Ghislaine Maxwell for Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th birthday has been made public, and it’s raising fresh questions about how much powerful people knew — or chose to ignore — about the late financier’s crimes.

The so-called “birthday book,” released by House Democrats, is filled with innuendo, sexual references, and crude illustrations. One of the most talked-about entries is a typed note allegedly from Donald Trump. The strange message, laid out on the image of a naked female torso, reads: “We have certain things in common, Jeffrey.” Another line adds, “Every day be another wonderful secret.” At one point, it declares: “Enigmas never age, have you noticed that?”

The note echoes reporting by The Wall Street Journal from last July. Trump has since called it fake and filed a $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the paper. His press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, doubled down on social media, writing: “As I have said all along, it’s very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it. President Trump’s legal team will continue to aggressively pursue litigation.”

Jeffrey Epstein holding a $22,500 check bearing ‘DJ Trump’ on the signature line. (Photograph: House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform E)

Still, the book contains more eyebrow-raising material. A photo of Epstein is shown with an oversized $22,500 check signed “DJ Trump.” Underneath, a caption praises Epstein’s “early talents with money + women,” followed by a disturbing line implying Epstein sold “something or someone” to Trump — described as “fully depreciated.”

Trump, who has admitted to once having a social relationship with Epstein, has repeatedly denied knowing anything about his crimes. White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson defended him, saying, “It’s not news that Epstein knew Donald Trump, because Donald Trump kicked Epstein out of his club for being a creep.” She added that Democrats and the media ignored Epstein’s victims for years while Trump “was calling for transparency.”

But survivors of Epstein’s abuse say the culture of silence ran deep. Former top model Carré Otis recalled hearing Epstein’s name in the 1980s as part of a “whisper network” among women warning each other about predatory men. “There was a sort of playbook of who to avoid,” she said.

Another former model, Stacey Williams, said Epstein and Trump were “very close friends” in the 1990s. She described Epstein constantly referencing Trump, adding: “He had just come from his place. He was going to his place. He was going to see him. That was very common.” Williams also accused Trump of groping her at Trump Tower in what she believed was a “twisted game” between him and Epstein.

Williams said what frustrates her most now is the lack of accountability. “His survivors and myself are out here, exposing ourselves, putting ourselves in very uncomfortable, embarrassing positions, and the perpetrators that are supposedly in the files get all the secrecy,” she said.

The book also includes crude drawings, including one cartoon of Epstein with young girls, another of topless women massaging him, and even bizarre animal sex sketches. Trump’s name appears in the “friends” section alongside Bill Clinton, Alan Dershowitz, and Jean-Luc Brunel — the disgraced French modeling agent later found dead in prison while awaiting trial for rape.

The book includes a photograph of Peter Mandelson, dressed in a white gown, laughing alongside Epstein. (Photograph by Birthday book)

While Trump has so far weathered Epstein-related scandals, others haven’t been as fortunate. Former UK Ambassador Peter Mandelson lost his post after his ties to Epstein became public, including a note in which he referred to Epstein as his “best pal.”

The release of this scrapbook has once again dragged Trump into the Epstein orbit — whether he likes it or not — and survivors say the real test will be whether the long-hidden files are finally made public.