Texas mother admits to killing her 4-year-old son as grandmother watched

A Texas woman confessed to killing her 4-year-old son on Monday and authorities claim the grandmother saw the killing.

According to CBS 19, Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said Monica Figueroa, 42, was arrested on Monday after she reportedly murdered her son, Grayson Hurt, with an “edged weapon” on Sunday.

According to the complaint, Figueroa’s mother, Mary Johnson, phoned the police because she was concerned that her daughter had harmed the 4-year-old.

When authorities arrived at the residence, they found Hurt dead and partially covered by a blanket. Figueroa was arrested and taken into custody at his house.

Hillhouse claimed Johnson saw her daughter on top of a rolled blanket while cutting it with a wooden-handled knife saying that she heard screaming, according to Fox News.

“Johnson heard the child screaming before she observed Figueroa cutting at the blanket and then the screaming stopped,” Hillhouse said. “Figueroa threatened Johnson and instructed her to leave which she did.”

When Johnson returned to the house on Monday morning, she found Hurt had died, prompting her to dial 911. When investigators confronted Figueroa, she reportedly confessed to murdering her son.

Hillhouse stated that Figueroa has one child in the home and that she did not have custody of any of her other children.

Figueroa was arrested and charged with capital murder of a child under the age of 10, while Johnson was arrested and charged with endangering a child. The body of Hunt was sent to Dallas for an autopsy.