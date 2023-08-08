Miami-Dade Police Investigate Street Chaos That Led to Shooting

On Monday, authorities in Miami-Dade continued to probe an incident from the previous day where a street commotion escalated into a shooting involving three individuals.

The episode unfolded early Sunday morning, around 5:30 AM, at the junction of Northwest 146th Street and Seventh Avenue, and later extended onto Interstate 95.

A video clip, initially broadcasted by Local 10 News, captured the sequence where vehicles were recklessly performing donuts at the crossroads before gunshots rang out.

The footage revealed a white Dodge Challenger colliding with a dark red Ford Mustang. A masked individual emerged from the car, clad in a white T-shirt and wielding a firearm.

He then fired multiple shots at the fleeing white car. Tragically, three individuals, all aged between 19 and 20, were wounded in the shooting and immediately taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Due to the ongoing investigation, sections of I-95 were cordoned off for several hours.

By Monday evening, all three injured parties were reported to be in stable condition, while the hunt for the perpetrator persisted.

For those who might have insights into the incident, Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers can be reached at 305-471-8477.