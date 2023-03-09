Las Vegas Uber driver attacked by seven passengers upon reaching their destination

An Uber driver in Las Vegas expressed her gratitude for her continued existence after alleging that last week’s clients had abused her. “It was horrible,” Victoria Partridge said. “I never in my life felt so terrified.” When many passengers started beating and attacking Partridge on June 19, what seemed to be a regular Uber drop-off evolved into an assault.

According to the news station, Partridge is an Uber XL driver who can fit six people in her vehicle. She said that the incident was captured on the van’s built-in video camera. According to the driver, she was asked for a trip by seven women but only allowed six to board her car.

“I turned around and I said, ‘Girls, I am sorry, I cannot give seven people a ride’ and they said, ‘Why,’ and I said, ‘Because it is against the law,’” Partridge said. The women begged Partridge to give up when they insisted on getting out of the car but she refused. As the vehicle arrived at the women’s destination in North Las Vegas, the driver said she was attacked but eventually gave in.

“The woman in the front seat when they started getting out, she splashed a drink in my face and then they started beating me up,” Partridge said. Partridge claimed that though the assault only lasted for roughly 30 seconds, it felt longer. “I was just trying to protect my eyes in the beginning, just because I didn’t want to get blind,” Partridge told the television station.

(Twitter)

“When the attack started getting harder, punching harder, then I started thinking that I’m gonna die. And when they left, I was just praying (to) God. Thank God I’m alive.” Partridge added that her phone and tip jar were stolen “Honestly, I thought I was going to die,” Partridge told the television station. “I was so scared.”

Partridge called 911 when she returned to her home and gave police details, KSNV reported. She also contacted Uber, and the company sent a follow-up text on Monday asking her to upload any photos or videos from the incident. A spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told the television station on Wednesday that the department has opened an investigation and would be contacting Partridge soon.

Partridge added that the woman who originally booked the ride gave a tip through Cash App before the ride began, meaning that she has the person’s contact information, KSNV reported. Uber officials told Partridge that the company will cover all of her van’s repair expenses and put $5,000 into her Uber account, KVVU reported.

“This brutal attack against the driver is horrifying. The riders should be held accountable, and we look forward to helping the police with their investigation,” an Uber spokesperson told the television station in a statement.

“Violence of any kind is not tolerated on the platform. As soon as the driver reported the incident to us, we began our investigation, deactivated the account holder, and have been in contact with the driver to offer our support.” Partridge has started a GoFundMe page to cover her medical and legal expenses.