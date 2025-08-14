Karoline Leavitt says ‘This is a bombshell’ Adam Schiff leaked classified info to take down Trump

The White House is throwing around the word “bombshell” like it’s the Fourth of July over new claims that Sen. Adam Schiff green-lit leaks of classified information to hurt Donald Trump during the Russiagate saga.

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt dropped the term Tuesday while addressing reporters about fresh whistleblower testimony. “This is obviously a bombshell whistleblower report,” she said, adding a hopeful jab, “Hopefully more people in this room will cover it as such.”

According to Leavitt, Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Kash Patel declassified an FBI document showing that a longtime Democratic staffer on the House Intelligence Committee told the bureau in 2017 that then-Rep. Schiff approved leaking classified information that “would be used to indict President TRUMP.” The whistleblower, described as a Democrat and career intelligence officer, allegedly warned the FBI this was illegal and aimed squarely at smearing Trump.

Karoline Leavitt claims whistleblower caught Adam Schiff green-lighting classified leaks aimed at indicting Donald Trump (Photo by: William B. Plowman/NBC via Getty Images)

The report claims Schiff told colleagues during a meeting that they would leak “classified information which was derogatory to President of the United States DONALD J. TRUMP,” with the goal of building a case against him. The whistleblower said others in the room brushed off concerns by assuring him they wouldn’t get caught.

Schiff, who served in the House for decades before winning a Senate seat in 2024, was one of Trump’s loudest critics during his presidency. He acted as lead impeachment manager in Trump’s first trial in 2020 and repeatedly pushed claims that Trump’s 2016 campaign colluded with Russia. The two have traded public shots for years, so the idea that Schiff would have gone after Trump behind closed doors fits neatly into their long-running feud — at least according to the White House.

Leavitt also quoted Patel saying that “for years certain officials used their positions to selectively leak classified information to shape political narratives.” Patel added, “It was all done with one purpose: to weaponize intelligence and law enforcement for political gain. Those abuses eroded public trust in our institutions. The FBI will now lead the charge with our partners at DOJ, and Congress will have the chance to uncover how political power may have been weaponized and to restore accountability.”

(Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Asked whether Trump plans to investigate Schiff, Leavitt said the president “has already said he wants to see Adam Schiff held accountable for the countless lies he told the American people in relation to the Russiagate scandal.”

Schiff’s office wasted no time firing back, telling Fox News Digital the whole thing is a “smear” and “absolutely and categorically false.” A spokesperson accused Patel, Trump, and their allies of launching “the latest in a series of defamatory attacks” to distract from “plummeting poll numbers and the Epstein files scandal.”

It’s the kind of political exchange where both sides sound 100% certain and 0% interested in finding common ground. On one hand, the White House is framing this as proof that its favorite villain was running a secret anti-Trump op. On the other, Schiff’s team says it’s just another made-for-TV attack from a political enemy who’s been after him for years.

The truth, as always, will probably depend on which team’s jersey you’re wearing — and whether you think “bombshell” is a statement of fact or just another word for Tuesday in Washington.