If the 2028 election were held today, Kamala Harris would already be the one to beat, at least among Democrats. A new poll released Monday shows the former Vice President leading the pack of potential Democratic contenders by a wide margin.

The Echelon Insights survey found that 26 percent of Democrats and Democrat-leaning voters back Harris as their top choice for the next presidential election. That puts her far ahead of anyone else on the list.

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg came in second place, but with just 11 percent support. California Governor Gavin Newsom followed closely behind with 10 percent, according to the New York Post. Senator Cory Booker pulled in 7 percent, and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez received 6 percent, rounding out the top five.

The numbers shifted slightly when Harris was removed from the lineup. In that case, both Buttigieg and Newsom ticked up to 12 percent each, suggesting there’s still no clear second-in-command if Harris were to sit it out. Interestingly, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz broke into the top five when Harris was excluded, which could signal growing interest in newer names.

There’s been some speculation about Harris possibly considering a run for governor in California when Newsom’s term ends, but according to Politico, major Democratic fundraisers aren’t exactly thrilled by that idea. Some reportedly feel it’s a step down from where Harris is positioned now, especially as she becomes a central figure in early 2028 presidential conversations.

On the Republican side, Vice President JD Vance is dominating the early numbers. He came in with a commanding 42 percent of support among GOP and GOP-leaning voters, placing him a massive 33 points ahead of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who pulled in just 9 percent. That’s a sharp contrast from previous cycles where DeSantis had been seen as a strong contender.

Further down the list, Secretary of State Marco Rubio landed at 7 percent, with former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley at 6 percent. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. picked up 5 percent, and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy came in at 4 percent. Despite all those names, a significant 16 percent of Republican respondents said they were still undecided.

Harris isn’t just leading one poll either. A separate survey by Economist/YouGov back in April showed that 58 percent of Democratic voters said they’d consider voting for her in the 2028 primaries. That kind of early enthusiasm puts her in a strong position, especially this far out.

Of course, a lot can change between now and the next election, but the numbers so far paint a clear picture. Harris is building momentum, and unless something dramatic happens, she may be the Democrat to watch in 2028. Whether her potential opponents will rise to challenge her remains to be seen, but for now, she’s far out in front.