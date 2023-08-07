Jessica Larché of News 3 Clinches Prestigious National Journalism Award

It’s a time for celebration at News 3 as one of our standout team members receives a high-profile accolade!

Jessica Larché, our esteemed anchor and investigative journalist, received recognition for her deep dive into the wrongful conviction of Brian Faulcon from Chesapeake. Her rigorous investigation played a pivotal role in securing Brian’s release and subsequent pardon by the then-Virginia Governor, Ralph Northam.

The ceremony saw Jessica sharing the stage with both the University of Florida’s journalism dean and another distinguished award winner from CBS News.

The “Salute to Excellence” awards by NABJ are reserved for journalists who compellingly cover stories and challenges of the Black community. Jessica’s investigation underscored vital evidence that suggested Brian Faulcon’s innocence in a 2012 robbery incident involving a pizza delivery woman.

Owing to Jessica’s relentless efforts, Brian, a former basketball coach, was set free in January last year.

Kudos, Jessica! Your News 3 family is beaming with pride!