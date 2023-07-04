Grandma Reveals Surprising Trick to Banish Disgusting Dust Mites from Your Bed: You Won’t Believe How Helpful It Is!

Cleaning your mattress is often an arduous task that tends to go overlooked. However, one savvy grandma has shared a brilliant cleaning hack that will transform the way you clean your mattress forever.

Barbara Costello, popularly known as @brunchwithbabs, recently took to Instagram with a viral Reel, unveiling her secret technique for washing her mattress effectively.

“In the spirit of spring cleaning, let’s begin with the mattress,” she enthusiastically shares in the video.

To start, Costello suggests rotating your mattress. This simple step helps distribute the wear and tear evenly, preventing you from sleeping on the same spot night after night. By following this tip, you can significantly extend the lifespan of your mattress.

Before diving into the cleaning process, it’s important to bring all the dust, dust mites, and allergens to the surface. Costello humorously recommends enlisting the help of any little monkeys at home by letting them jump on the bed. This playful activity loosens up the particles, making them easier to remove.

“Have some fun and let loose on the bed before you start vacuuming,” she jokes.

Once the dust and allergens have risen to the surface, it’s time to vacuum the mattress thoroughly. This step ensures that all the unwanted particles are effectively removed, leaving your mattress fresh and clean.

With this ingenious grandma hack, you can revolutionize your mattress cleaning routine. Say goodbye to tedious and overlooked chores, and embrace a simple yet effective method that will make your mattress cleaning easier than ever before.