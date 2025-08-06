Former Ohio Teacher Admits to Horrific Abuse of Young Girl and Faces Years Behind Bars

A former sixth-grade teacher in Ohio has admitted to sexually abusing an underage girl for more than a year and a half, PEOPLE has learned.

Stefanie Erin Kellenberger, 40, pleaded guilty on August 4 to all 21 charges against her, according to Richland County Common Pleas Court records reviewed by PEOPLE. The charges include 17 counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and four counts of sexual battery, all third-degree felonies.

Court records show that Kellenberger and prosecutors have already agreed on a 15-year prison sentence, which will likely be handed down when she returns to court in early October.

Ex-Teacher Admits to Sexually Abusing Young Girl for 18 Months (Shelby City School District)

The Mansfield, Ohio woman, who described herself on Instagram as a “wife, mom, teacher,” was first arraigned last October. That was seven months after the Shelby City School District placed her on leave following what the superintendent described to parents as “unsettling” allegations.

According to the Richland Source, officials accused Kellenberger of sexually abusing an underage girl from February 2020 to October 2021. The abuse reportedly began when the victim was just 13 years old.

Superintendent Michael Browning told parents in a letter that Kellenberger “was immediately placed on leave and has had no contact with students or staff since the investigation began.” Two months later, she was replaced by another teacher.

Prosecutors allege Kellenberger began grooming the student when she was 13 and started sexually abusing her after she turned 14. “The relationship continued until the age of consent,” Assistant Prosecutor Bryan Dove told the judge, referring to Ohio’s law setting the age of consent at 16.

Kellenberger’s defense attorney, James Mayer III, acknowledged the facts in court. “Consent was never an issue in this case,” he said. “It’s an age thing.”

State prosecutors told the court there was no use of force involved, but that didn’t make the case any less serious. The victim reportedly recommended a three-year sentence for Kellenberger, but the judge felt that was far too lenient. That led both sides to agree on a 15-year prison term instead, according to the Mansfield News Journal.

The charges shocked the community, especially parents who had trusted Kellenberger with their children’s education. As more details emerged, the case became a sobering reminder of how abuse can happen even in places that are supposed to be safe for kids.

Former Ohio Teacher Pleads Guilty to 21 Charges in Shocking Abuse Case (Zach Tuggle/News Journal)



Kellenberger will also have to register as a sex offender with the county sheriff once she is released from prison, court documents show. Her next court date is scheduled for October 6, when the judge is expected to finalize her sentence.

The victim’s courage in coming forward, even recommending a sentence for her abuser, has been noted by both prosecutors and community members. While the damage caused cannot be undone, those involved in the case hope the lengthy prison term will at least bring some measure of justice and help protect other children from similar harm.