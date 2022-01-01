When You Drink Beet Juice Every Day, This Is What Happens

Many people drink vegetable juice as a quick and easy way to get in nutrients that benefit their cardiovascular system, immunity, and brain health (via Organic Facts). Beets, in particular, are making a stir thanks to the many ways they can boost your health and wellbeing, according to Healthline.

If you’re working on a fitness goal, drinking beet juice may help you increase your energy and stamina. A 2017 study published in the peer-reviewed journal, Nutrients, reported that athletes showed a marked improvement in their endurance after drinking beet juice.

Beet juice can also improve your heart health, thanks to its high level of nitrates. A 2019 study in Nutrients found that beet juice improved blood pressure levels in both younger and older adults. Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center’s senior dietitian, Dr. Dana Hunnes, told Insider, “Nitric oxide is a vasodilator that relaxes and widens blood vessels, which can lower blood pressure.” This improvement in blood flow can also have significant effects on cognitive functioning (per WebMD).

While beet juice boasts incredible health benefits, be aware that your urine and stools may temporarily become red or pink in color. While alarming to see, this is a harmless side effect and should clear up on its own (via Medical News Today). If you’re prone to kidney stones, you may want to avoid beets altogether, as they can increase your chances of developing them, according to Healthline.

You can opt to make your own beet juice or buy some from the store. However, when shopping for prepackaged beet juice, do your research beforehand, as not all brands boast the same nutritional value. Registered dietitian nutritionist, Samantha Thoms, told Open Fit, “If you’re after the health benefits associated with nitrates, find a high-quality juice — 100% juice, no added sugar.”

If you opt to make your own beet juice, Medical News Today suggests blending or juicing the beets with the skin to maximize the nutritional value. If you’re someone who wants the health benefits of beets but feels that they taste too earthy for your liking, you can try a recipe that uses lemon, ginger, cucumber, or other fresh ingredients to mask the flavor (via Inspired Taste).