Fit for royalty, this delicious quiche recipe is the perfect addition to your brunch menu

The Coronation of King Charles III is next weekend, and apparently, that matters in some way, for some reason. Though, even the Brits (hell, especially the Brits) don’t seem too enthusiastic about the new King and Queen Consort.

Back when William and Kate tied the knot, I was working in an office in the Transamerica building in San Francisco. When I arrived to work that day, the lobby was decked out in ridiculously cartoonish royal garb, complete with Union Jacks flying high and beefy security guards in ridiculous bearskin hats.

When I stepped out of the elevator and into my office, “God Save the Queen” was blaring in the break room, and one of our more enthusiastic staff members had prepared Eton Mess for all 30-some employees. I’ll be honest — I didn’t get it.

Don’t get me wrong, I had three servings of Eton Mess that day and enjoyed every moment of the post-work British pub happy hour later that evening. But as far as the obsession with royalty our country has? It doesn’t make much sense to me. Unless, of course, you bring food into the equation. That’s when things get fun.

There will be nay-sayers and grumpy Guses when it comes to British food, naturally. But the UK has given us so many delectable dishes. Can you imagine a world without fish and chips? Or bangers and mash? Shepherd’s pie?! Of course not. These hearty, filling, goes-great-with-a-pint meals are what comfort tastes like, and we’ll take several hearty servings of each, please and thank you.

Another British dish we love is the quiche. Granted, the origins of the quiche are not strictly British, per se, but since the quiche has been selected as the “official food of the coronation,” we’ve decided to not pull at that thread. After all, quiche is delicious. And whether you’re planning on waking up in the middle of the night to enthusiastically watch the Coronation, tiara perched upon your bedhead, or you just like a good brunch recipe — this is a good way to celebrate.

(From Royal.UK)

Ingredients:

Pastry

125g plain flour

Pinch of salt

25g cold butter, diced

25g lard

2 tablespoons milk

Or 1 x 250g block of ready-made shortcrust pastry

Filling

125ml milk

175ml double cream

2 medium eggs

1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon

Salt and pepper

100g grated cheddar cheese

180g cooked spinach, lightly chopped

60g cooked broad beans or soya beans

Method: