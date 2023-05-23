Deliciously Simple: Quick and Creamy Amish Cucumber Salad Recipe in 10 Minutes

Amish recipes are simple and delicious. Your vegetable garden doesn’t have to be producing a bumper crop of cucumbers (that will happen soon enough!) for you to make this easy cucumber salad recipe. We’re thinking of Memorial Day or just as a side dish with dinner tonight. This Amish salad recipe is light and the perfect side dish for beef, chicken, pork, and seafood.
You don’t need a lot of ingredients for this Amish cucumber salad recipe. You’ll need cucumbers, salt, onion, vinegar, and sour cream. Sprinkle the sliced cucumbers with the salt and let them sit for about five minutes to remove excess moisture. Then add the sliced onion, vinegar, and sour cream. For a little spice, add some crushed red pepper flakes or a pinch of cayenne.
Did you know that a cucumber is 95 percent water and the whole thing has just 16 calories? Not bad! This is a creamy way to add this healthy ingredient to your weekly recipe rotation.
Cuisine: American
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 0 minutes
Total Time: 10 minutes
Servings: 4 to 6
Ingredients
- 2 cucumbers, thinly sliced (you can peel the cucumbers if desired)
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 onion (white, red, or yellow), sliced
- 2 tablespoons vinegar
- sour cream (2 tablespoons to 1/4 cup)
Here’s how to make it:
- Put the cucumber slices into a bowl. Sprinkle them with salt. Let them sit for about 5 minutes and then pat with paper towels to remove moisture.
- Add the onions. Drizzle with vinegar. Add the sour cream until desired creaminess is achieved. Season with pepper, if desired. Chill until ready to serve.