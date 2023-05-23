The Best Bags to Wear to a Wedding in 2023

Weddings are always special and exciting events. It’s the perfect excuse to dress up and show off your style, but the question is, what bag should you wear to a wedding as a guest? You want to choose evening clutch bags for weddings that compliments your outfit and matches the occasion. Keep reading to find out our favorite styles of bags to wear to a wedding as a guest.

Tips to find the perfect bag for a wedding

Consider the Dress Code

Before you start browsing bags, make sure you understand the wedding’s dress code. If it’s a formal affair, you’ll want to choose a clutch or a structured shoulder bag that complements your formal dress or gown. Go for metallic hues, sparkly finishes or beaded embellishments if you want to add some glamor to your outfit.

On the other hand, if the wedding is more casual, such as a beach or garden wedding, you can choose a more relaxed bag like a wicker or straw tote, a colorful crossbody bag or a small backpack. Just make sure it’s not too big or bulky, so you’ll be comfortable dancing and mingling with the guests.

Choose a Complementary Color

When it comes to choosing the color of your bag, you have two options: match it with your dress or choose a complementary color. If you decide to match it with your dress, make sure it’s not too overpowering, so you won’t look like a walking rainbow. A monochromatic look can be chic and sophisticated if executed well. On the other hand, choosing a complementary color can make your outfit pop and add a playful touch. For example, if your dress is a pastel shade, you can go for a metallic clutch or a bold-colored bag to liven up your look. If your outfit is already colorful, you can choose a classic black or white bag to balance it out.

Size Matters

When it comes to bags, size matters. You don’t want to bring a huge tote or a backpack to a wedding, as it can be disruptive and take away from your elegant attire. A smaller bag like a clutch or a small shoulder bag is more appropriate for formal weddings. You can bring a slightly larger bag like a crossbody or a tote to more relaxed weddings, as long as it fits all your essentials like your phone, your lipstick, your wallet, and a refreshing mist. Remember, you’ll need to carry it with you all day, so make sure it’s comfortable and easy to carry.

The Best 5 Evening Bags For Weddings

A clutch bag is a classic choice for weddings. It’s small and easy to carry around, and it looks elegant and sophisticated. A clutch bag is perfect for formal weddings, and you can choose one with embellishments like rhinestones, pearls, or beading to add some sparkle to your outfit.

Cross-body Bag

If you want a more comfortable and practical bag, a cross-body bag is a great option. It allows you to keep your hands free for dancing and mingling while still keeping your essentials close by. A cross-body bag in a neutral color like black, beige, or navy blue is a versatile choice that can go well with any outfit.

Metallic Bag

A metallic bag is a great way to add some shine and glamor to your outfit. Gold, silver, or bronze bags are perfect for evening weddings and can add a touch of luxury to your look. A metallic bag will look great with solid colored dresses, but also with patterned dresses, as long as you choose a color that compliments your dress.

Statement Bag

A statement bag is a fun and adventurous choice for those who want to add some character to their outfit. It can be a bold color, a unique shape, or an attention-grabbing design. A statement bag can be the center of attention and make your outfit stand out. But be careful not to choose a bag that is too overwhelming and takes away from your overall look.

Satchel Bag

A satchel bag is a great option for wedding guests who need more space and storage. It’s a bigger bag that can fit your essentials and even your makeup touch-ups. A satchel bag can be dressed up or down and comes in various colors and materials. Choose a satchel bag that matches your outfit but also think about the practicality of carrying it around.

Choosing the perfect bag for a wedding can be a daunting task, but it’s also an opportunity to showcase your fashion sense and personality. Whether you go for a classic clutch bag or a statement satchel bag, make sure your bag compliments your outfit and the occasion.

Remember that at a wedding, it’s important to be comfortable and confident, and your bag should help you achieve that. Have fun experimenting with different styles and see which one makes you feel the best!