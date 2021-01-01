Scientists just found something very hopeful about new COVID strains

Researchers have just found something extremely promising about the new COVID-19 strains that are emerging around the globe.

New research has found that some of the newly detected COVID-19 strains don’t persist through secondary transmissions.

According to a new study from researchers at the University of Oxford, researchers aimed to find out how dangerous new COVID-19 strains are by attempting to understand how often new variants arise and how easily they can spread. Researchers took 1,313 nasal swabs from COVID-19 positive people in the UK, most of which were symptomatic.

All of the samples underwent RNA sequencing to determine if any new variants were present. From the samples, researchers found that most of the people that were COVID-19 positive had one or two variants, but they weren’t strong enough to survive a transmission to new people.

The researchers summarized the data and suggested that the findings show that new COVID-19 strains that are able to survive antibody attacks are quite rare, at least during early infection.

Additionally, out of the samples that were collected the researchers did find some variants that were able to survive an immune response.

The researchers said that monitoring the genetic sequence of COVID-19 strains will have to be increased as a strain that cannot be weakened by vaccines could cause a new outbreak.