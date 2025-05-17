FBI Offers One Thousand Dollars to Catch Serial Bank Robber

The FBI is on the hunt for a brazen serial bank robber who has hit three suburban Chicago banks in less than a month, and they’re offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who can help put him behind bars.

Authorities say the latest strike happened around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the BMO Harris Bank located at 94 Kennedy Drive in Carpentersville. Shockingly, that robbery came just 30 minutes after another one at a U.S. Bank branch at 1301 Irving Park Road in Hanover Park—indicating the same suspect may have pulled off two back-to-back robberies in under an hour.

The robbery spree began on September 22 at another BMO Harris Bank branch at 40 S. Barrington Road in South Barrington, according to the FBI. All three locations are in the northwest suburbs of Chicago, raising alarms among local residents and law enforcement.

Described as a man with a thin build and light complexion, the suspect is estimated to be around 6 feet tall and in his mid-30s. He has facial acne, unkempt hair, and patchy facial hair, details that may help witnesses recognize him.

At the time of the robberies, he was spotted wearing:

Black pants

A dark-colored zipped sweatshirt

A dark blue baseball cap

Black-rimmed glasses

Black shoes

And was carrying a large tan-colored shoulder bag

The FBI has not yet released any surveillance footage or images of the suspect, but based on the speed and frequency of his hits, investigators believe he could be escalating.

So far, the man has struck without physically harming anyone, but authorities warn that any bank robbery poses a serious threat to public safety.

“We’re urging anyone who may recognize the suspect or saw anything suspicious near these banks to contact us,” said an FBI spokesperson.

If you have any information that could help identify or locate this individual, you are urged to contact the FBI Chicago Field Office at (312) 421-6700. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for tips that lead directly to his arrest.

While $1,000 might seem small, the urgency of the case is clear: a serial offender is actively targeting banks in broad daylight, often within minutes of one another. With the suspect still at large, authorities are hoping public tips will help stop the spree before it escalates further.

If you live in the northwest suburbs and noticed anything unusual near the locations mentioned—especially on the afternoons of September 22 or October 18—your information could be key to solving the case.

More News: