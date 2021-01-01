High-Ranking Russian Official Just Called Out “Biden’s Dementia” to The Entire World

Russian officials will say what our media won’t…

Joe Biden made a very big mistake trying to play “tough guy” with Russian President Putin.

Biden told a story – that many are saying is just more phony “Corn Pop” gibberish – where he supposedly looked Putin square in the eye and called him a “killer.”

Yeah, right, Joe.

Meanwhile, Obama’s WH stenographer said he attended a meeting with Putin and Biden in Moscow, where Putin “b**tch slapped” him “KGB-style.”

Putin responded back to Joe’s absurd story by challenging Biden to a public debate – Putin knows full-well that Biden can’t speak and think, so that was a definite jab.

Obviously, Biden won’t agree to a debate. He needs 14 days (and medical cocktails) just to prepare for a news conference.

But now, several other high-ranking Russian officials are chiming in about Biden’s ridiculous comments. And one official in particular just called out Joe Biden’s “dementia” for the entire world to hear.

FROM FOX 61 DMITRY MEDVEDEV, THE DEPUTY HEAD OF RUSSIA’S SECURITY COUNCIL WHO SERVED AS PRESIDENT IN 2008-2012 WHEN PUTIN HAD TO SHIFT INTO THE PREMIER’S JOB BECAUSE OF TERM LIMITS, SAID THAT “TIME HASN’T SPARED” THE 78-YEAR-OLD BIDEN AND CITED SIGMUND FREUD AS SAYING, “NOTHING COSTS SO MUCH IN LIFE AS ILLNESS AND STUPIDITY.” AND ANDREI TURCHAK, THE LEADER OF THE MAIN PRO-KREMLIN UNITED RUSSIA PARTY, DESCRIBED BIDEN’S REMARKS AS A REFLECTION OF “THE U.S. POLITICAL MARASMUS AND ITS LEADER’S DEMENTIA.” KREMLIN SPOKESMAN DMITRY PESKOV DEPLORED WHAT HE CALLED “VERY BAD REMARKS BY THE U.S. PRESIDENT,” NOTING THAT THAT “THERE WAS NOTHING LIKE THAT IN HISTORY.”

KONSTANTIN KOSACHEV, A DEPUTY SPEAKER OF THE RUSSIAN PARLIAMENT’S UPPER HOUSE, SAID BIDEN’S “BOORISH STATEMENT” MARKS A WATERSHED IN WASHINGTON’S RELATIONS WITH MOSCOW, WARNING THAT RUSSIA’S RESPONSE WOULDN’T BE LIMITED TO RECALLING ITS AMBASSADOR “IF THE AMERICAN SIDE FAILS TO OFFER EXPLANATION AND EXCUSE.”

I can’t wait for the US media to correct this official and tell him that it’s not dementia or Alzheimer’s that Joe has — it’s actually just a “childhood stutter.”

If our media responded with that nonsense, the Russians would be on the floor belly-laughing their guts out.