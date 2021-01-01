CDC says Vaccinated Children can go Mask-free at Summer Camp

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, since the start of the pandemic over 3.94 million children have tested positive for Covid-19, yet critical illness resembles most rare among children. Still, the CDC says there are many chances kids can get sick and spread it to others, so it is good to take care and it’s important to get vaccinated.

For those who are fully vaccinated, these guidelines show some real advantages. The new guidelines said: “Although fully vaccinated persons do not need to wear masks, camps can be supportive of staff or campers who choose to continue to wear a mask”.

The CDC also urged everyone from 12 years and older to get vaccinated for Covid-19, emphasizing that vaccines are safe and effective. It also helped camps to develop educational materials and promote vaccination among campers and staff because they need that most.

The agency said: “People who are fully vaccinated do not need to undergo routine testing and do not need to be tested even if they are exposed to someone with a known Covid-19 infection unless they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms”. Having said that dynamic distancing is no longer necessary for the fully vaccinated either.

The CDC is still urging people to wash their hands frequently to reduce the spread of all infections, not just Covid-19.

For kids in day camps, parents should watch to see if their children have any indications of Covid-19 and if they do, they should save those kids home when they are sick.

Currently, nearly 7% of the US residents live in a community with a high level of Covid-19 transmission.

For people who aren’t fully vaccinated, routine screening can help find cases, especially asymptomatic cases, and prevent the spread of the disease.

“Youth camps can play an important role in the lives of children, including supporting their social, emotional, and physical development,” the guidelines stated.

“This interim guidance is intended to help camp administrators operate camps while slowing the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19 thereby protecting campers, their families, staff, and communities.”