The five stimulus checks and direct payments worth up to $1,700 going out in July

The majority of the payments will take the form of tax refunds, with the aim of balancing out the high inflation that is impacting Americans’ access to everything from food to gas.

Additionally, the others serve as stimulus checks that are made to those who have experienced financial difficulty as a result of the pandemic.

However, each of these will only be made once.

See which cities and states are sending money in July.

1. Chicago, Illinois – up to $150

Eligible Residents of Chicago, Illinois, may request funds for their transportation and gas cards each month.

You must live in Chicago, be at least 18 years old, and have a current, valid city sticker with the appropriate mailing address for your car in order to apply.

Additionally, your income must be equal to or less than 100% of the Chicago area median income.

For a family of four, this amounts to $93,200.

There will be a lottery held on the second week of every month up until September.

The application period for the following lottery ends on Friday, July 1.

Email notification will be sent to those chosen.

Under the scheme, Chicago will issue up to 50,000 $150 prepaid gas cards and 100,000 $50 prepaid transit cards.

Every month, cards will be given out.

You can submit an application via mail, online, or at any Chicago Public Library location.

2. Indiana – up to $250

In May, millions of people in the state of Indiana started to receive their rebate payouts.

The refunds are worth $250 for married couples and $125 for single people.

85% of the adult population of Indiana—or 4.3 million people—will get the $125 payment.

Residents who selected a paper check can anticipate receiving it in July or August, while direct deposits will continue to be made throughout the summer.

The cash is available to any taxpayer who submitted their 2020 taxes before January 3, 2022.

Governor Eric Holcomb of Indiana has also suggested returning more money to the tax payers.

According to the Governor’s office, each qualified Indiana resident would receive payments total around $350 if approved.

Married individuals filing jointly would get about $700.

3. Iowa – $1,400

A one-time stimulus check of $1,400 under the Direct Assistance Program has been requested by thousands of Johnson County, Iowa residents with low and moderate incomes, according to the Press-Citizen.

You must fulfill a few requirements in order to be eligible.

This includes having a lack of food or a place to live, losing a job, or previously not qualifying for federal stimulus funds.

If you are eligible for a federal program like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or Supplemental Security Income, you might also be eligible.

A household of one must have an income of $45,370 or less, a household of two must have an income of $51,870, and a household of four must have an income of $64,805.

According to the county’s Board of Supervisors, between 2,300 and 2,400 residents will receive $1,400 in stimulus funds, which will arrive to recipients in late June or July (BOS).

On Friday, May 27, the city stopped taking applications.

4. Maine – up to $1,700

Maine has been distributing rebate checks worth $850 for each individual and $1,700 for the typical family this month.

It has sent out up to 200,000 refund checks in June, almost every week.

Accordingly, the majority of payments would be made before the end of this month.

You must fulfill a few requirements in order to be eligible for a rebate check.

An individual cannot make more than $100,000 in income, but heads of households and couples are each allowed up to $150,000 and $200,000, respectively.

These will be based on tax returns for 2021, which need to be submitted by October 31.

The office of Governor Janet Mill stated that those who have submitted state tax returns for 2021 can expect receiving their money by mid-July.

5. Oregon -$600

More than 236,000 residents in Oregon will get $600 stimulus checks this week.

Low-income people who worked through the pandemic are receiving the payments.

You must be qualified for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and claim it on your 2020 tax return in order to be considered.

The Department of Revenue stated that the filing deadline was December 31, 2021, or April 15 for an amended return.

For eligibility for the EITC in 2020, an individual’s or a head of household’s adjusted gross income (AGI) could not have exceeded $15,820.

According to the Internal Revenue Service, this amount was $21,710 for married couples.

If you have children, here are the income limits:

Singles with one child: $41,756

Married couples with one child: $47,646

Singles with two children: $47,440

Married couples with two children: $53,330

Singles with three children: $50,594

Married with three children: $56,844

Additionally, you must have lived in Oregon for the past six months to be eligible for a payment.

