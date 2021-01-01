6 Ways to Tone Your Calf Muscles

People tend to work out the whole body but overlook certain parts of their body such as the face and the calves. Thus one doesn’t achieve the complete fit and toned look. The legendary leg day which is so glorified among people who go to the gym regularly doesn’t do much for the calves. So for toning these parts and making them look as fit as the rest of the body, here are some exercises you ought to follow.

Do calf raises

Standing calf raises are known to be the best workout technique to make your calves look ultra toned. Stand only half inside a raised surface such as a step board or a stair with only the balls of your feet touching the surface and the heels hanging in the air. This will offer the best stretch on your calves. Slowly raise yourself up on the balls of your feet as high as you’re able to and contract your calf muscles as you reach the peak. Hold briefly and lower under control to repeat. Perform jump squats

To perform jump squats that tone your calves, place yourself in a standard squat position and lower your body into the squat, moving to the balls of your feet and toes as you do so. Once you’re at your lowest point, propel yourself up and explode upward into a jump. Land on the balls of your feet and immediately move into another squat. You could use dumbbells for this exercise to increase the difficulty and thus quicken the process of toning the calves. Take a step aerobic class

Sign up for a step aerobic class in your locality or gym to achieve those enviable pins. In these classes you are required to perform aerobic and dance movements by constantly stepping on step boards. Start out slowly, and gradually increase the intensity of your workout by varying the number of risers or step boards under your step. Skip

Skip your way to toned calf muscles. Remember the humble little skipping rope which you left in your attic as soon as you were done with your girlhood? Take them out and skip so as to jog in the spot through the ropes. This activity is great for toning the calves. Seated calf raises

If you have no time to do standing calf raises or find it inconvenient for some reason, then there are sitting calf raises to help you out. You could perform them at your workplace as well as your home by sitting in a chair with your legs bent at a 90-degree angle with feet flat on the floor. Place a dumbbell in each hand and hold one on top of each knee. Then slowly squeeze your calf muscles as you raise up onto the balls of your feet, pause and slowly lower back down. Do this 15-20 times at a go. Take the stairs or trek

If such workouts do not suit you, and you prefer to get toned up midst of nature, then trekking would be your best bet for making the calves look leaner. Or go up the stairs whenever you go in a building and if you don’t have a small hill in your locality to trek. Walking up a hill is not only a great way to tone your calf muscles, but can also provide some cardiovascular training as well. For best results, find the steepest hill that you can locate and climb it. You can also do this by walking on a treadmill where the incline has been set to a very steep grade.