Whoopi Goldberg accuses Meghan Markle of making ‘other women feel bad’

Whoopi Goldberg has taken aim at Meghan Markle following the Duchess of Sussex’s latest podcast comments.

The View presenter, 66, seemingly accused the former Suits actress of ‘making other women feel bad about their career choices on a recent edition of the American show, following Prince Harry’s wife recalling her time on Deal or No Deal and admitting to having conflicting feelings about the experience.

In the latest release from her Spotify podcast series, Meghan, 41, candidly discusses the way women are often labeled as ‘bimbos’ with heiress Paris Hilton – with the mum-of-two reflecting on her time as a ‘briefcase girl on America’s version of the hit game show.

The former actress begins the latest episode of her Archetypes podcast by explaining how while she was grateful for the opportunity at the time, she eventually quit her job on Deal or No Deal due to feeling like the focus was on how she looked, rather than her other attributes.

Meghan explained how many of her female co-stars were funny, intelligent, and insightful women, but the show had a ‘very cookie cutter idea’ about how the women should look and recalled how it was all ‘about beauty and not necessarily about brains’.

Speaking on Wednesday’s episode of The View, Sister Act star Whoopi took issue with Meghan’s trip down memory lane and slammed her for speaking out about how she feels about her experience on the show.

“OK. I just wanna say that on that show, you had a suitcase, and they wanted to know, is this the deal you want, or this is not the deal you want,” Whoopi began when discussing Meghan’s latest podcast release.

“I don’t know that the people who are sitting there are thinking about you like that. They’re thinking: ‘I want the money.'”

Whoopi – who was briefly suspended from The View earlier this year after making comments about the Holocaust – then went on to discuss Vanna White, a woman who has appeared on Wheel of Fortune for over 40 years.

“The objectification might be coming from you and how you felt about how these women were being portrayed,” Whoopi stated on Wednesday’s offering from The View.

“That’s what you have to change because we’re performers. When you’re a performer, you take the gig … sometimes, you’re in a bozo suit, sometimes you got a big nose, and this is just the way it is.”

Whoopi’s co-host mused how men very rarely are given jobs that focus on their looks primarily and praised Meghan for eventually quitting Deal or No Deal after realizing it wasn’t the right job for her.

“That’s a great point,” Whoopi admitted as the rest of the panel raised their points.

“My point is if you see it and that’s how you feel, just maybe, you don’t want to make the other women feel bad because maybe they’re trying to make a living, too.”

Whoopi began her stint as one of the main co-hosts of The View in 2007 but was suspended from the American TV show earlier this year after making ‘wrong and hurtful’ comments about the Holocaust.

Returning to the show in February this year following her suspension, Whoopi apologized for her remarks and addressed her absence straight away, while pledging not to back away from tackling tough topics on-air going forward.