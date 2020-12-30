Selena Gomez calls out Facebook for ‘spreading lies’ about COVID-19 vaccine

American singer Selena Gomez is known far and wide as a vocal critic of tech giants for promoting misinformation on their platforms.

The Rare hit maker is at it again as she turned to her Twitter and blasted Facebook for the disinformation running rampant on its platform about the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Scientific disinformation has and will cost lives. @Facebook said they don’t allow lies about COVID and vaccines to be spread on their platforms. So how come all of this is still happening? Facebook is going to be responsible for thousands of deaths if they don’t take action now!” she tweeted.

